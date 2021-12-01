Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ellen White became the Lionesses’ all-time record goalscorer as England beat Latvia 20-0 last night.

The ever-present striker now has 48 goals in 101 appearances, and will surely add more with next summer’s home European Championships and a World Cup in 2023.

It’s some career, but which five strikes have GiveMeSportWomen picked out as the record-breaker’s best?

England 3-0 Austria - World Cup Qualifier, 2010

With Kelly Smith injured, England boss Hope Powell handed a debut to Ellen White in 2010.

The then-Leeds Carnegie striker came off the bench in England’s victory over Austria, and took little time to make her mark.

White scored England’s third - and her first international strike - with a lovely chipped finish on her debut.

Sure enough, she hasn’t looked back since. 100 appearances later, and, well, the rest is history.

England 3-0 Japan - World Cup, 2011

Ellen White’s first World Cup goal is still one of her very best.

The Lionesses striker produced a stunning half volley to lob the keeper and ensure England beat the eventual tournament winners to top Group B.

England’s tournament would later end with defeat via a penalty shootout to France in the quarter-finals.

But, despite the Lionesses’ eventual disappointment, White had announced herself as one to watch on the biggest stage.

United States 0-1 England - She Believes Cup, 2017

England’s first ever SheBelievesCup triumph came after a host of memorable victories, despite being the lowest ranked side coming into the tournament.

A battling victory over the hosts was arguably England’s best performance of the campaign, even if they did go on to beat Japan 3-0 in the final.

The Lionesses ran out narrow winners against the USA thanks to White’s trademark poachers' strike.

It wasn't the best international goal White will score, but the scrappy finish was one of her most important.

England 3-0 Norway - World Cup Quarter-Final, 2019

Ellen White hit England’s second as they cruised past Norway and into the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Whilst England fell at a familiar hurdle, a 2-1 defeat to the USA did not cloud over White’s impressive campaign.

At the 2019 edition, she became her country’s all-time leading scorer at the Women's World Cup with seven goals.

She finished the campaign joint golden boot winner, with USA’s Megan Rapinoe snatching the prize after racking up more assists.

England 20-0 - Latvia World Cup Qualifier, 2021

At points the gulf in quality was painful, but White was one of four England players to net on three occasions in their biggest ever win.

She equalled the goalscoring record with a powerful strike from the edge of the area, before moving past Kelly Smith with a trademark finish from inside the six yard box.

Just before the break White got her hat-trick.

Her ninth goal of a scintillating qualifying campaign took her to joint third on the highest scorer charts across both the men's and the women's teams.

Speaking after the win, White said: "I feel very proud to represent my country. We have some incredibly talented players coming through so I feel very lucky to be surrounded by them.”

