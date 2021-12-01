Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ronda Rousey may be the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet', but the former WWE Superstar isn't completely exempt from being terrified from time to time.

Ronda Rousey had a fantastic 15-month run with WWE, debuting in January 2018 at the Royal Rumble, before working her last match in the main event of WrestleMania 35 the following year.

Rousey was portrayed as a dominant champion during her time with the company, but fans still remember when the former UFC star was caught absolutely petrified at ringside during a match.

On the August 13 episode of Monday Night Raw in 2018 in North Carolina, Ronda Rousey accompanied Ember Moon to the ring for the former NXT Women's Champion's match with Alexa Bliss.

The match, which was in the lead-up to SummerSlam, is remembered by fans for the fact that Ronda Rousey came into contact with a bat at ringside, and was understandably terrified.

Ronda popped fans by being caught on camera simply saying "Oh my god, there is a bat!", still remaining somewhat composed despite being understandably pretty scared.

Ronda Rousey has been in the news somewhat lately, strangely revealing that she isn't actually sure whether or not she is still under contract with WWE, despite not wrestling since April 2019.

As of right now, there is no word on when Ronda Rousey is slated to return to WWE TV, or if she is even interested in ever working for Vince McMahon's company again in the future.

