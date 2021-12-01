Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

DokeV looks like it will be one of the creature-collecting action-adventure games to be released not named Pokemon in quite some time, but will the game be coming to Nintendo Switch?

The new title from Pearl Abyss, which is expected to be released at some point in 2022, has a stylish anime-influenced theme that would be ideally suited to the colourful back catalogue of Switch titles.

DokeV revolves around characters who find Dokebi. Dokebi are creatures that gain strength from people’s dreams, and the characters and Dokebi embark on adventures together.

Whilst there isn’t a huge amount currently available regarding the game’s storyline and modes, we do have an indication as to what consoles the platforms the game will be released on.

Here’s everything you need to know about DokeV and whether or not the game will be released on Nintendo Switch.

Is DokeV Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Currently, it appears as though the game will not be released on Nintendo Switch.

The game is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

There’s no indication that Pearl Abyss will be porting the Pokemon-esque game to Nintendo’s platform anytime soon, although if the demand is there they may well opt to bring out a Switch version.

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that the game was originally planned to be an MMO, but was changed to the creature-capture style of game during development. Again this is something that would sit nicely on the Switch alongside the likes of Pokemon, Legend of Zelda et al.

They said: "#DokeV was initially introduced as an MMO, but we decided to move the game in a different direction and it's now a creature-collecting open world action-adventure. But regardless of genre, we're going for fun, vibrant, and adventurous!"

Is DokeV Like Pokemon?

Even if DokeV does not end up getting a port to the popular Nintendo console, there are already a ton of games on the Switch that are akin to the new Pearl Abyss offering.

Titles such as the aforementioned Pokemon, with titles like Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and the soon to be released Pokemon Legends: Arceus are all fantastic substitutes for gamers who want to have a creature-capture title that they can play at home or on the go with the Nintendo Switch.

You can find all of the latest DokeV News

