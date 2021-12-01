Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The coach that trained Tyson Fury has shared a first time image of the WBC heavyweight champion at 28 stone.

The Gypsy King has been on the boxing scene for many years now and is one of the best to do it. However, in 2015 Fury fell into depression and the boxer started to gain weight at a significant rate.

The then 27-year-old began to struggle with substance abuse which only exacerbated his mental health battles.

Fury wanted to make a return to boxing at the back end of 2017 but by doing so had to leave his current lifestyle behind.

He was told he would need to lose around 10 stone in order to be back at his best again.

A year on and Fury decided to fight fellow heavyweight, Deontay Wilder. Many believed that Fury would struggle against Wilder after only having two warm-up fights but Fury went all the way with Wilder and drew the fight.

The encounter would go down in history and be remembered for many years after the miraculous return of the Gypsy King and he would then go on to fight Wilder two more times.

Alongside three pictures of Fury's remarkable weight loss, he said on Instagram: "Photo 1: Nov 17. Photo 2 & 3: Nov 18. Weigh in for Wilder 1 and the amazing weight loss and return to fitness as a team we achieved!

"Big shout also to @bendavison_ [Fury's former boxing coach] don’t think any of us will forget the journey mate!

"Since the 1st fight @gypsyking101 has gone from strength to strength but I still think this was his biggest achievement overcoming everything in his path to get back to big time boxing within 12 months……… unbelievable."

Just over a year later, the two giants met in the ring again and with more training behind him this time, Fury was victorious and ended the fight in the seventh round.

It would only be right for the pair to go at it again and after a long legal case, they were back in the ring for a third time.

Yet again Fury was successful and managed to knockout Wilder in the 11th round. This would see the trilogy come to an end with Fury being triumphant in two out of the three fights.

Tyson is now training younger brother, Tommy Fury and getting him ready for his fight against Youtuber and recently turned boxer, Jake Paul.

