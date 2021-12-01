Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you saw Ronaldinho at his peak, it’s fair to say that you’re one of the lucky ones.

The Brazilian is arguably the most skillful footballer in history. There’s nothing Ronaldinho couldn’t do with a ball at his gifted feet.

It’s just a shame that we only saw Ronaldinho at an otherworldly level for a few seasons at Barcelona. Had he been a little bit more focused and professional, there’s every chance that we’d now be talking about the South American in the same breath as the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and so on.

But nothing will ever take away from the fact that Ronaldinho gave joy to hundreds of millions of football fans all over the world. He is unquestionably one of the greatest players of his generation.

And younger fans who weren’t fortunate enough to either remember or see him play only have to head to YouTube to be wowed by his extraordinary abilities.

Even at the age of 41, though, we’re pleased to report that Ronaldinho has still got it.

Despite hanging up his boots back in 2015, the Brazilian maestro is still more than capable of producing magic with a football.

He appeared in an exhibition match this week, playing alongside Brazilian Ronaldo’s son, and scored a superb hat-trick.

His third and final goal in the end-of-year match against a team led by comedian Carlinhos Maia was a sensational chip from inside the penalty area.

Ronaldinho made it 5-1 to his team after producing the most delicate lobbed finish past the opposition goalkeeper.

Video: Ronaldinho completes hat-trick with superb lob

Watch Ronaldinho’s hat-trick (including his stunning lob) here:

What a strike!

The great man will always be an absolute baller.

He bowed to the crowd after scoring and we’re sure that everyone left the stadium with a beaming smile on their faces after what they’d just witnessed from the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner.

