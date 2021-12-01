Southampton vs Leicester City: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton and Leicester City go head to head in Premier League action tonight and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

Both teams come into the game with opposite fortunes, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton coming off back-to-back losses against Norwich and Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers is bringing a Leicester City side that has won their last two games, with their spectacular 4-2 performance against Watford on Sunday in the snow following success in the Europa League.

Here is everything you need to know about Southampton vs Leicester City:

Date

Southampton faces Leicester on Wednesday 1st December 2021 at St Mary's Stadium and the game will kick off at 7.30pm UK time.

How To Watch

This Premier League match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream the game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription.

Amazon Prime Video has had several Premier League games during the festive period for the past couple of years, with the streaming service getting a huge boost in subscribers due to the deal to bring mid-week and Boxing Day games to fans who can’t be in attendance.

Live Stream

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Southampton vs Leicester City on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S also have the Prime app. Plus, you can also watch it on your laptop via the Amazon Prime website if there is no other option!

Team News

The Saints will be without Stuart Armstrong, who has a recurring calf issue. That appears to be the only issue for the home side, as Mohamed Elyounoussi, Moussa Djenepo, Ibrahima Diallo and Jack Stephens will all be available for the mid-week clash.

Southampton Predicted XI: McCarthy; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; A. Armstrong, Adams

The Foxes, however, have four players out, with Youri Tielemans only having just returned to training following his calf issues.

Ricardo Pereira is also out with a thigh issue, as well as Wesley Fofana and James Justin, who are still on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

Leicester City Predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Ndidi; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Prediction

Despite the injury issues for Leicester, they seem like the more likely team to get the result on the night. We’re predicting Leicester to just edge this.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Odds

Southampton 11/8

Draw 5/2

Leicester City 15/8

*Odds are subject to change

Head to Head

Here are the results from the last five meetings between the two teams:

April 30, 2021: Southampton 1-1 Leicester City – Premier League

Southampton 1-1 Leicester City – Premier League April 18, 2021: Leicester City 1-0 Southampton – FA Cup

Leicester City 1-0 Southampton – FA Cup January 16, 2021: Leicester City 2-0 Southampton – Premier League

Leicester City 2-0 Southampton – Premier League January 11, 2020: Leicester City 1-2 Southampton – Premier League

Leicester City 1-2 Southampton – Premier League October 25, 2019: Southampton 0-9 Leicester City – Premier League

