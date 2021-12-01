FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Season 3: Release Date, Rewards And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Season 3 is on the horizon in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) and we have all of the details that you will need to know on this upcoming event.

Battle Pass-style features like we've seen in Fortnite and Apex Legends are also prominent in the virtual football sim and EA are looking to bring more rewards to the forefront.

During Season 2, 30 rewards were up to grabs including two Player Picks where gamers could select two out of six Storyline cards that consisted of Pedro Texeira (83 GK), Pask (83 CB), Heil (83 LW), Grant (86 ST), Lincoln (86 CAM) or Van Ginkel (86 CM).

All of those players could be claimed at Tier levels 15 and 30, with EA set to release a new band of rewards in Season 3.

So, what do we know about Season 3 so far? Scroll down to find out.

FIFA 22 Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 is set to release in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Wednesday 22nd December at 7 am GMT.

We know this because of the in-game timer that displays how long is left to run on Season 2 before the rewards reset - which equates to the aforementioned date and time.

Of course, this information could change at any stage - in which case we will update this section as soon as more details emerge in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Rewards

As mentioned above, no information has been revealed in regards to which players will be on offer in the tiers or what kind of FUT packs will be up for grabs.

We are sure that there will be a wide array of items on offer that will cater for both casual and elite players equally.

Any leaks or confirmations from EA over the coming days and weeks will be posted here as soon as they are made available.

