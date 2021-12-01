Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion of the world, as well as one of the most inspirational sports stars in recent history.

The Gypsy King recently cemented his status as the best heavyweight with a stonking knock out of Deontay Wilder in their much anticipated trilogy bout.

In what proved to be one of the best heavyweight fights in years, Fury showed his unmatched big moment temperament as he weathered a Wilder storm to send him packing in the 11th round.

Now, Fury lies in what for his next challenger as he sits pretty atop the heavyweight world.

However, his success cannot be put down to sports science, as he’s never been fussed about “all that boll****”’

Whilst live on Instagram and chatting to his fans, Fury explained why he thinks computer technology in boxing is a farce.

He said: “In boxing, computer science, technology … I personally don’t think it works.

"Because take me for instance. Im fat, I’m bald - people say I’m out of shape. I don’t do any of that boll**** with computers, numbers on a screen and all that stuff.

“But yet I always win, so it obviously means… it means f*** all.”

Fury, 33, used Andy Ruiz Jr‘s knockout victory against Anthony Joshua in their first bout as an example:

”Like when you look at Anthony Joshua, who follows all the rules, science rules, numbers on a screen and whatnot.

“And you look at Andy Ruiz, who didn’t do anything but eat snickers for the two full weeks he had… and he went in there and knocked him out.

“And then probably didn’t even train for the rematch and took him the distance, so, there’s a lot of stuff to say that all the numbers and things, the science, doesn’t really work in boxing.

“I don’t think it does anyway.”

