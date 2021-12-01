Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has warned Mercedes that he and his team are ready to 'go all in' in their bid to win both the Constructors' and Drivers' championships this year.

With two races to go in the Formula 1 season, both titles are still far from decided and so all involved will need to be pulling their weight at both Grands Prix in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi respectively.

Mexican Perez is ready to do his bit, too, having shown good speed and form in recent races, and he's warned Mercedes that he and his team are ready to do all they can to take away their crowns:

"Those points in Qatar and the last three races were really important in the Constructors' Championship," said Perez.

"We've managed to close the gap to Mercedes and now it's time to go all in. We've got nothing to lose and we will give our very best.

"If we manage to have two perfect races as a team then I am sure that we are going to be able to come out on top."

