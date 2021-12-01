Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the eyes of some football fans across the world, Lionel Messi undeservedly picked up his seventh Ballon d'Or title on Friday evening.

Toni Kroos is one high-profile footballer that agrees Messi shouldn't have been given the trophy.

"It's absolutely not deserved," Kroos said on his podcast, per Goal. "There is no doubt that Messi, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], has been the player of the last decade, but this year there should've been others ahead of him."

The German added: "For me, Karim would have been the number one if you were really looking for the best individual player of the last year, because I can see from close quarters what an outstanding footballer he is.

"When I see how many decisive goals Cristiano has scored lately - Manchester United are still in the Champions League thanks to him alone - then, in my eyes, Cristiano would have also come before Messi."

Per the Daily Mail, Kroos went on to say that Jorginho rounded out his top three.

The 31-year-old, of course, played against Messi multiple times in El Clasico.

And, in those games, Messi made a fool of Kroos on countless occasions.

How are we so sure of that? Well, following Kroos' comments about Messi not deserving the Ballon d'Or, a video has gone viral showing a number of times the Argentine embarrassed him on a football pitch.

Watch it below...

Kroos should know first-hand just how good Messi is.

When Messi did leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-German in the summer, he may have been very relieved.

Given his comments, the Argentine may be extra-motivated to make him look like a fool the next time they come up against each other on the football pitch.

