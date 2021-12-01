Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tiger Woods has come out stating the aim for next year is to at least feature in the 150th Open next year at St Andrews - following what has been a rough road to recovery since his latest accident.

The 15-time major champion has accepted the fact that he won’t be able to compete to the standard of the other golfers due to his recovering shattered leg but does have a more realistic goal of at least featuring in St Andrews next July.

Woods essentially cheated death in early 2021 in a high-speed car smash that left him with serious injuries to both legs, but since has remained optimistic on his road to recovery and wants nothing more than to be submerged into the world of competitive golf once again.

Woods spoke in a press conference for the first time since his car crash in Los Angeles at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament in the Bahamas – to which he is hosting.

He initially spoke about just how lucky he felt to still be around following the horrendous accident.

Woods said: "I'm lucky to be alive but also still have the limb. Those are two crucial things.

”I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me, that I'm able to not only be here but also to walk without a prosthesis.

“I’ve had to go through a lot of pain, and even though I was able to walk into the room today without crutches, as I’m sitting here my leg still hurts. And my back hurts.”

Tiger’s mood significantly changed when he was asked about his chances of potential competing in the 2022 Open.

Grinning profusely, he said: “I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it. It's my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there, just being a part of the champions dinner is really neat.

“So yes, I would love to be able to play that Open Championship, there's no doubt about it. Physically, hopefully, I can. I've got to get there first. The tournament's not going to go anywhere - but I need to get there.

“This year's been a year I would like to turn the page on. It's been full of some tough memories and some tough times, but also some great times too. But again it would be nice to turn the page.”

The American golfing wonder revealed he has been back practising as of late – but is certainly nowhere near replicating his previous form.

“As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen. Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that.

“I certainly like what the USGA suggested: Play It Forward. I really like that idea now. I don't like the tees on the back.

"To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye-opening, but at least I'm able to do it again.

“That's something that for a while there it didn't look like I was going to. Now I'm able to participate in the sport of golf - but to what level, I do not know that.

“Maybe one day it will be good enough where I can get out here, and I can compete against these best players in the world again.”

