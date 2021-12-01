Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ricochet, who has been a babyface for the entirety of his time with NXT and WWE, has said that he doesn't want to turn heel right now.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Ricochet explained that he doesn't particularly think he needs to drastically change his character right now.

The former United States Champion explained that he's quite happy being the babyface to go up against the heels right now, such as Sheamus and Roman Reigns:

“I think at this moment, especially because you’ve got so many guys out there, Roman (Reigns), Sheamus, you’ve got all these guys out there who are heels. I want to shut all of them up, all those guys out there talking all this talk, I want to shut them up. That’s my move right now.

Fans who only watch WWE will only be familiar with Ricochet's work as a babyface, but the SmackDown star was quick to point out that he has played a heel in other companies before.

Ricochet didn't completely rule out turning heel, and pointed out that he'd be comfortable shifting to that role if called upon, but reaffirmed that he's happy being a babyface right now.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and being in PWG, being the bad guy was my bread and butter. That’s where I got my popularity and if I need to be the bad guy, people know I can be the bad guy. Right now, I don’t think I need to be. Right now, I think I can still go out there and tell somebody to shut up, smack them in the face, and still have the (WWE) Universe behind me. Stone Cold Steve Austin did it for years. If I need to be the bad guy, we all know I can be the bad guy for sure.”

Ricochet was last in action on the November 26 episode of SmackDown last week, competing in the number one contender's battle royale that was won by Sami Zayn.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes.

