Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former British number one Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from professional tennis.

The 30-year-old made the announcement on social media, stressing she was “grateful” for the career she’d had.

“This is the word that I’ve probably used the most during my career and is the word that I feel explains it best at the end,” she wrote.

“My playing career has come to an end and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be.

“All the evidence pointed towards me not “making it” in this profession. However, my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are.

“Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams. I got to become what I wanted and said as a child.

“How incredibly fortunate I count myself to be.

“How grateful I am.”

Konta established herself as one of the finest British tennis players for generations and enjoyed notable success on the WTA tour. Here are her top five career moments:

First WTA title

In 2016, Konta was the first home player to be seeded at Wimbledon in more than 30 years and recorded her first-ever win at the tournament against Monic Puig.

Despite suffering defeat in the second round to Eugenie Bouchard, this sparked an impressive run on hardcourts.

At the Stanford Classic, Konta beat Dominika Cibulková, who had led the WTA in match wins that season at the time, in the semi-finals.

The Brit then defeated Venus Williams in the final to claim her first WTA title.

Wimbledon semi-final

Konta treated the British crowd to some thrilling displays at Wimbledon in 2017 and became the first Brit to reach the semi-finals of the Championships since Virginia Wade in 1978.

On her way to the last four, Konta defeated the likes of Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia but her most notable win was against Simona Halep in the quarters.

Halep was one of the most in-form players in the world at the time and would’ve become the new world number one had she beaten Konta.

In the semis, Williams avenged her defeat at Stanford Classic to deny Konta her first major final.

World number four

While Konta had ended 2016 ranked 10th, 2017 saw her rise to a career-high of fourth in the world.

The Brit started the year by winning the Sydney International in Australia, before triumphing at the Miami Open in April.

Following her Wimbledon run, Konta rose to fourth in the rankings, though she then suffered a first-round exit in the US Open.

French Open semi-final

Having struggled with her form and injuries in 2018, the following year saw Konta regain some momentum.

The 30-year-old entered the 2019 French Open without a main-draw win in four previous attempts.

Yet, after beating Antonia Lottner in the first round, Konta then went on to reach the last four –– becoming the first female British player to reach that stage since Jo Durie in 1983.

Nottingham Open win

Konta had endured a tough time with injuries in the build-up to Wimbledon this year, but there were signs of a return to form at the Nottingham Open.

The Brit made the final and beat Zhang Shuai in under an hour to claim her fourth WTA win and her first title since 2017.

Unfortunately, Konta was then forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after one of her team tested positive for Covid-19.

News Now - Sport News