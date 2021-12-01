Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brandon Moreno revealed he has sought the advice of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez ahead of his trilogy fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno fought Figueiredo to a draw at the UFC Apex in December last year before submitting the Brazilian in the third round of their rematch six months later.

And now the Mexican is set to throw down with Figueiredo again for the third time in California on January 22.

The UFC flyweight champion is currently in training camp ahead of the grudge match which is set to go down at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

With the fight now a little over a month away, the 27-year-old has been speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani about his preparations for their eagerly-anticipated trilogy fight.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Moreno recently paid a visit to Canelo Alvarez's gym during his trip to San Diego - which included a lesson in how to throw the perfect hook to the body - and he told Helwani of the advice provided to him by the pound-for-pound king.

On his conversations with Canelo, Moreno told MMA Fighting: "Yes, it was my first time and I just wanted to say, that guy is amazing.

"He's a really good guy because a lot of people think he's a little bit like - I don't know how you say it in English - but you know like a bad guy, like naughty people, bad intentions, I don't know.

"The guy is serious, definitely is a little bit serious, but he is very honest and he has a really good vibe.

"You know, the people around him are very professional with really good vibes, Andy Ruiz, Oscar Valdez, amazing, amazing people."

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

Moreno also believes that his fellow countryman is levels above the rest of the competition.

He continued: "I talked a little bit with Canelo, he gave me some advice about the success, about the glory, what happens when you have all this success, what happens with the people around you.

"You need to be focused on the goal and you need to be focused on your career even with all the luxury around you.

"Now I know why the guy is the best in the world right now in boxing."

MORE: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: KSI's former trainer offers surprising prediction

MORE: Conor McGregor warned by Georges St-Pierre 'his stock is going down' ahead of UFC comeback

Read the latest updates: UFC news and results

News Now - Sport News