Sea of Thieves Season 5: Early Look Video Released

Sea of Thieves Season 5 is going live on Thursday 2nd December 2021 and a huge early look video has been released to get the gaming community massively excited.

The unique pirate game has been a huge success ever since it was first released back in March 2018, and by bringing in seasons, the developers have made the game even more popular.

The first four seasons have been a huge success, so there is a lot of pressure on the developers to keep producing great new content.

This early look will no doubt show the gaming community that season 5 might be the best season they have ever produced.

Early Look Video Showing Sea of Thieves Season 5 Has Been Released

You do not see a lot of creators reveal so much ahead of a new season, but Rare did just that for Sea of Thieves as they posted an eight minute video on Twitter to give the gaming community a proper insight of what is to come.

The video showed great voyages you can go on as well as some of the new cosmetics you can get in the game for both your character and your pirate ship.

They also revealed some of the new features coming to the game and this included:

Players can fully enjoy the roleplay experience by now being able to sit and sleep

Rowboats can have cannons attached to them

You can speak through a trumpet

Players are now able to hide and bury their treasure

Players can unlock a great clothing and ship set just by playing season 5

Other cosmetics will be available to unlock via challenges

To have a look at this video, watch the footage down below which was posted on the official Sea of Thieves Twitter account.

Those who love the community should know that The Sea of Thieves servers will be offline for a short period of time on Thursday 2nd December 2021 at 10am BST so that the new season can go live.

No doubt it is a very exciting time for those who love Sea of Thieves and many will be jumping onto the game as soon as it goes live on Thursday.

