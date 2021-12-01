FIFA 22: La Liga POTM Nominees For November Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 have revealed the nominees that are in line to pick up the Player of the Month (POTM) award for November 2021.

EA typically celebrate a specific player that picks up this accolade by giving them an upgraded card and there is plenty of potential this month for a monster card to be made available through a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

Last month, Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand picked up the award and was granted an 84-rated card with just one squad for players to complete in what was one of the cheapest SBCs to date.

That being said, there is still a chance that this could be the case for November as well. But at the same time, there could be a huge card that may be up for grabs.

With Real Madrid currently leading in the way in the La Liga table, closely followed by Atletico Madrid, there are plenty of players in line for the November POTM award.

FIFA 22 La Liga POTM

Seven players have been put forward to win the November POTM award in La Liga, and they are as follows (via EA SPORTS FIFA).

Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Diego Lopez (Espanyol)

Joselu (Deportivo Alaves)

Juanmi (Real Betis)

As you can see, there is plenty of potential for there to be a hugely popular card this month, especially with Vinicius Jr who could receive a pace upgrade that could see him hit 99 in a stat - the first of any player at this stage of the game.

This would automatically make him easily as the most popular SBC to complete this year. There is potential on us seeing another SBC similar to Le Normand.

Time will tell.

