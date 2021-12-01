Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Will Lionel Messi’s plea result in Robert Lewandowski being retrospectively awarded the 2020 Ballon d’Or award?

After beating Lewandowski to first place at Monday’s ceremony, Messi addressed the Bayern Munich and Poland star directly while on stage.

“Robert, you deserve your Ballon d’Or,” the legendary Argentine forward, who claimed the prestigious individual accolade for a record-breaking seventh time, was quoted saying by The Mirror. “Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award.

“Hopefully France Football will give you the 2020 Ballon d’Or. We all believe you deserved it and I hope you can have it at home.”

Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 games for Bayern this season and has netted 25 goals in 20 matches this term.

Many have come out in support of Lewandowski, who received 33 fewer votes than Messi for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Last year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic, but Messi and many others feel that Lewandowski did enough in 2020 to be crowned the Ballon d’Or winner.

Ballon d'Or organisers repond to Messi's Lewandowski plan

The Ballon d’Or organisers have now responded to Messi’s plan. They’ve confirmed that they’re “thinking about” awarding Lewandowski the prize for 2020.

France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferré told Bulinews, per The Mirror: "What Messi said was nice and clever.

“I think we do not have to make very quick decisions.

“We can think about it and at the same time we should respect the history of the Ballon d'Or, which is based on voting.

"We can't be sure if Lewandowski would have won the Ballon d’Or last year.

“We can't know because there was no vote.

“But, to be honest, Lewandowski would have had a great chance of winning last year."

Indeed, if there is a retrospective vote then it’s almost certain that Lewandowski would win the 2020 Ballon d’Or.

As well as scoring many goals, Lewandowski also helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

