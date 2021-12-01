FIFA 22: How To Claim The FUT Hero Pre Order Pack In Ultimate Team

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another week has passed which means that the developers of FIFA 22 have added new content into Ultimate Team (FUT), this time it is the FUT Hero Pre Order Pack.

These eye-catching blue and red cards have really caught the eye this year in what is their debut year of them featuring in arguably the most popular game mode in the virtual football series.

EA have introduced all sorts of players from across a variety of leagues - from David Ginola in La Liga, to Jerzy Dudek of the Premier League.

These players only provide squad chemistry based on nation and league alone and not club, making it easier to fit these individuals into your team that can be used to compete in Squad Battles, Division Rivals and even FUT Champions.

There is a special gift that particular players on FIFA 22 can claim completely free in the hope of packing someone insanely valuable out of a FUT Hero Pre Order Pack.

Scroll to find out exactly how you can claim yours right now in Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 FUT Hero Pre Order Pack

As you can probably tell by the name of the pack, players will have had to have pre-ordered FIFA 22 in order to claim their own FUT Heroes Pre Order pack.

It could not be simpler for you to claim and here are the instructions on how to do it:

Sign in on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Head to Store and your pack should be waiting for you!

It really is that easy to get this pack, although we are aware that some gamers have come across issues with claiming theirs so it may take a few attempts for you to sign out and back in again.

Nevertheless, it is a completely free pack and an opportunity for you to obtain a player that is worth more than one million Coins on the transfer market.

So, don't delay! Sign in right now and see if your pack is waiting for you to open!

FIFA 22 fans! Did you receive your FUT Hero Pre Order Pack in Ultimate Team? Get in touch and let us know which player you got in your pack right now!

