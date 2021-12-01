Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

'Red Notice' starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has now become the most-watched film in Netflix's history.

Netflix, via CNN, has confirmed that 'Red Notice' brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, topping the previous record of 282 million held by 'Bird Box'.

'Red Notice' brought 'Bird Box's' record in just 18 days too, which is incredibly impressive considering it took Sandra Bullock's movie four weeks to set the record.

Netflix has also announced that a staggering 50% of subscribers to the streaming service have now watched 'Red Notice'.

WWE had a part to play in the success of 'Red Notice' too, with the company agreeing on a huge deal with Netflix to promote the movie during Survivor Series and Monday Night Raw last month.

Vince McMahon was even brought to Survivor Series and WWE Raw to promote the movie, with the cross-promotion deal WWE signed reportedly being worth a staggering seven figures.

This is tremendous news for The Rock, who has had a relatively busy few months, recently releasing his debut rap song, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The Rock is rumoured to be returning to WWE for one final match in the next 18 months, with the company reportedly wanting him to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

