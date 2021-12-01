World of Warcraft Shadowlands 9.2: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

​​Update 9.2 is coming to World of Warcraft (WoW) Shadowlands and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

This game is the eighth expansion pack in the massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft and was released in November 2019.



It has become a very popular game with those in the WoW community and the fact that many still play two years later emphasises that the developers have made a great expansion pack.

Release Date

Although there has been no confirmed date, we expect to see WoW patch 9.2 launch at the start of March 2022.

We also know that this will be the final patch of the expansion pack for Shadowlands, so we are expecting huge, exciting changes - stay tuned for an official release date!

Patch Notes

The patch notes for this upcoming patch have not been released yet. Patch notes are typically released after the update has come out, or a few days before it comes out, so we still have quite a long time to go until we see the patch notes for this game.

The developers have released a video with some insight about Patch 9.2 and it looks like the gaming community will be in for a great update.

The video, posted on the World of Warcraft account, allows you to:

Preview some of the new armour coming to the game

Learn more about the first ones

Explore the new zone named Zereth Mortis

New Content for Patch 9.2

Here is some of the new content you can look forward to in Wow Shadowlands patch 9.2:

New Raid: Sepulcher of the First Ones

Class Tier Sets Return

Mythic+ and PvP Season 3

Tazavesh added to the Mythic Keystone Dungeon rotation

Note: Tazavesh will be split into two separate dungeons for Seasonal content.

New Mounts and Pets

Updates to Professions and Conduits

New dancing mini-game at the Darkmoon Faire

So, we only have a few more months to wait until this massive patch is released! Make sure to regularly check this page for updates in the coming weeks.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

