World of Warcraft Shadowlands 9.2: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need to Know
Update 9.2 is coming to World of Warcraft (WoW) Shadowlands and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.
This game is the eighth expansion pack in the massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft and was released in November 2019.
It has become a very popular game with those in the WoW community and the fact that many still play two years later emphasises that the developers have made a great expansion pack.
Release Date
Although there has been no confirmed date, we expect to see WoW patch 9.2 launch at the start of March 2022.
We also know that this will be the final patch of the expansion pack for Shadowlands, so we are expecting huge, exciting changes - stay tuned for an official release date!
Patch Notes
The patch notes for this upcoming patch have not been released yet. Patch notes are typically released after the update has come out, or a few days before it comes out, so we still have quite a long time to go until we see the patch notes for this game.
The developers have released a video with some insight about Patch 9.2 and it looks like the gaming community will be in for a great update.
The video, posted on the World of Warcraft account, allows you to:
Preview some of the new armour coming to the game
Learn more about the first ones
Explore the new zone named Zereth Mortis
New Content for Patch 9.2
Here is some of the new content you can look forward to in Wow Shadowlands patch 9.2:
New Raid: Sepulcher of the First Ones
Class Tier Sets Return
Mythic+ and PvP Season 3
Tazavesh added to the Mythic Keystone Dungeon rotation
Note: Tazavesh will be split into two separate dungeons for Seasonal content.
New Mounts and Pets
Updates to Professions and Conduits
New dancing mini-game at the Darkmoon Faire
So, we only have a few more months to wait until this massive patch is released! Make sure to regularly check this page for updates in the coming weeks.
