Aston Villa team news: Steven Gerrard 'won't want to play against' £90m Man City ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield doesn't believe that Aston Villa will want to come up against Jack Grealish tonight.

The £90m-rated attacker makes his first return to Villa Park when Steven Gerrard's side host the Premier League champions.

How has Grealish fared since leaving Villa?

Grealish's return to his boyhood club comes on the back of a recent injury that has kept him out since before the international break.

He missed the victories over Everton, PSG, and West Ham, although Pep Guardiola revealed on Tuesday that the £100m man could play some part against Villa.

Prior to Grealish's injury, he had been enduring a relatively stop-start campaign since his British record move in August.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Grealish has scored just once in the Premier League and that came against Norwich, whilst he's been directly involved in only three goals in almost 750 minutes.

Furthermore, he's off the mark in the Champions League following a fine solo effort against RB Leipzig, his second goal in City colours.

But despite not hitting the ground running, Hatfield reckons that Villa would be happy to see Grealish miss out at Villa Park.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Hatfield say about Grealish?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Villa won't want to play against him, because he's one of the brightest talents in the Premier League."

Man United NICK A POINT at Stamford Bridge! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Is Grealish likely to start?

It's been almost three weeks since he last played competitively, and that was the final 27 minutes of England's World Cup qualifier against Albania last month.

Therefore, Guardiola will be cautious, especially with games coming thick and fast in December.

However, the City manager will know exactly what this fixture means to Grealish and how eager the player himself will be to put on a performance if selected.

1 of 12 How many games did Jack Grealish play for England at Euro 2020? 4 7 3 5

Raheem Sterling has been playing in Grealish's absence and has scored twice in the three games that he's missed, which won't help his chances of gaining a start against his boyhood club.

But Guardiola chops and changes his starting XI on a frequent basis, so providing Grealish is fit enough to start, there's a high chance that he'll do exactly that.

"Maybe tomorrow Jack and Phil can play but not a lot of minutes, we will see tomorrow," were Guardiola's choice of words ahead of the game, though, so maybe a place on the bench is likelier.

News Now - Sport News