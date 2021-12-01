Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brad Riddell versus Rafael Fiziev promises to be something a little bit special this weekend.

Both come from a kickboxing background. Both are two of the most exciting fighters currently on the UFC roster. Both have incredible levels of durability. And both have spent plenty of time in each other's company over the years.

Riddell, a 30-year-old father-of-one and long-time training partner of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, spent many hours sparring with the Kazakh-born Kyrgyzstani at Phuket Top Team in Thailand.

The Kiwi has had 80 professional fights and won 69 of them with his 12-year fighting career seeing him frequently travel overseas to countries such as Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

Riddell, from New Zealand, has never been one to back down from a challenge even in the face of adversity.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

So when, on December 2, 2011, a 21-year-old Riddell travelled some 6000 miles to take on a a 19-fight veteran 'Shaolin monk' in a three-round bout in China, he wasn't at all fazed despite his lack of experience in comparison.

But even he couldn't have predicted what would happen next.

Yi Long is a 5 ft 9in, 80kg kung fu expert who became the Guangdong Foshan International Wing Chun champion in 2017, so he clearly knows how to fight.

He also famously managed to upset the Shaolin temple by falsely pretending to be a member of their order.

It really is as crazy as it sounds.

Even so, Riddell still took the fight.

The fight may have happened many years ago now but the footage is still incredible to watch even to this day with Long showing a ridiculous amount of bravery.

And now the video is doing the rounds once more ahead of Riddell's next fight on Saturday night.

1 of 20 What is Anderson Silva's full name? Anderson Jose Silva Anderson dos Silva Anderson Chael Silva Anderson da Silva

In the aforementioned clip, Long, 34, throws a kick at Riddell which is quickly answered by an uppercut.

The Chinese fighter pauses momentarily before he bizarrely drops his hands and stands there defenceless as his opponent pours on the offensive.

All seemed lost at that moment, but somehow he managed to stay upright and respond with a few punches of his own, before launching himself into Riddell with a flying knee.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Riddell won the contest by unanimous decision, but credit must go to Long for producing one of the craziest scenes in combat sports history.

Brad Riddell once fought a 'Shaolin monk' - China's Yi Long



Check out the video below...

Check out the video below...

READ MORE: Brandon Moreno reveals Canelo Alvarez's advice ahead of Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy

News Now - Sport News