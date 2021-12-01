Crystal Palace news: 'Real team player' - Fresh verdict emerges on Eagles' unsung hero

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun journalist Tom Barclay has raved about Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke and praised the 30-year-old’s recent form.



The Belgium international signed for Crystal Palace back in 2016 from Liverpool and earlier this year put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract extension at Selhurst Park, which will take him through to the summer of 2023.



With new manager Patrick Vieira at the helm, the 6 foot 3 front-man has been a regular fixture in Palace's starting XIs this term, with the forward enjoying a good start to the new campaign.

Is there competition for places in attack at Crystal Palace?

Against Leeds on Tuesday night, Vieira set Crystal Palace up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard getting the nod to start and Benteke coming off the bench in the second half.



Palace have three joint-top goal scorers in the Premier League so far this campaign, as Benteke, Zaha and Conor Gallagher all have four goals to their name, while summer signing Edouard is one behind the trio on three.



So there are certainly options for Vieira to choose from in attack, meaning he can rotate Palace's forward line depending on the opposition. Perhaps the only player that doesn't apply to is Zaha, who has featured in all but one of the Eagles' top flight matches this term.

What has Tom Barclay said about Christian Benteke?

Journalist Barclay was full of praise for Benteke, telling GIVEMESPORT that he is a 'real team player' and has moments in games where he does things other players aren't capable of.



Speaking to GMS, Barclay said: "Benteke's a real team player, he’s obviously got that presence, he’s a brilliant header of the ball and he still does have moments where he can do things that not many players can do. I’m thinking that Brighton goal in the 2-1, last minute. He’s got technique, it just doesn’t happen as frequently. But of late he’s been doing well."

What are Christian Benteke's stats?

Benteke has made 15 appearances so far this season in all competitions, with 14 of them coming in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup. In those appearances, Benteke has found the back of the net on four occasions and also registered one assist.



The Belgium international has picked up where he left off at the end of last season as he found the back of the net five times in his last seven appearances, which took his overall tally for the campaign to eleven goals and one assist.

