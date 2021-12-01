Norwich City latest news: 19-cap attacker 'isn't the answer' for Dean Smith

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge doesn't believe that Josh Sargent is the answer to Norwich's goalscoring problems.

Dean Smith's side extended their unbeaten Premier League run to four games following a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Tuesday night.

However, despite Teemu Pukki's sumptuous late equaliser, Norwich are still the lowest scorers in England's top four leagues (8) and the only team yet to reach double figures.

What's the latest news with Sargent?

The American, capped 19 times for his country, made the switch from Werder Bremen in the summer with a decent record of scoring goals.

Sargent scored 15 in 83 appearances for the German outfit, two of which came just days before his switch to Carrow Road.

However, a brace in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth aside, Sargent's goalscoring exploits have been non-existent in a Norwich shirt.

The USA international has featured in all but one Premier League game this season, but is still waiting for his first top-flight goal, failing to score in 13 previous outings.

In Sargent's defence, only three other players besides Pukki have scored for Norwich this term and two of those were defenders.

And Hodge thinks that Norwich need an alternative to Pukki to boost their chances of avoiding a second relegation in two attempts at this level.

What did Hodge say about Sargent?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not sure he's the answer. Even if he proves me wrong, I'd still like there to be another go to option. Idah is an option that you're hoping becomes an option because he's young and he'll develop.

"Maybe he gets a goal and some confidence, but Sargent has never been a goalscorer and goals keep you in the league."

Who else could score the goals to keep Norwich in the Premier League?

Smith's side have improved dramatically of late, with their current unbeaten run giving them real chance of finishing above the bottom-three.

They remain three points from safety but have a real fighting chance of pulling off the unthinkable.

However, if Norwich want to finish 17th or higher, they need others around Pukki to chip in with the odd goal here and there.

Todd Cantwell has proven himself as good enough to do exactly that at Premier League level before, whilst youngster Adam Idah is another possibility.

