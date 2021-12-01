Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Car List: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is on the way and the game is generating plenty of excitement as far as what cars could be included.

The virtual driving sim has typically had a focus on some of the more luxurious models and the reveal trailer back in July 2021 showcased just that, with the Range Rover SVR and Aston Martin DB11 racing around.

KT Racing, the game's developers, will be producing the 21st edition of the Test Drive series and will feature a large number of high-end vehicles from the likes of Ferrari, Bugatti, Dodge, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini and Porsche.

With this in mind, there is expected to be a wide array of choices for players to get behind the wheel of some of the world's most expensive cards.

While information is still significantly limited about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown at this time, scroll down to find out everything that we know about the car list so far.

Read more: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: Release Date, Car List, Map, Platforms, Pre Order, Trailer, UK And More

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Car List

Nothing has come out about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown since July, but a number of cars have already been confirmed to make an appearance in-game. Here are the cars that have been revealed so far:

Apollo Intensa Emozione

Aston Martin DB11

BMW i8

Bugatti Chiron

Ford GT

Koenigsegg Agera

Koenigsegg Regera

Lamborghini Diablo

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Range Rover SVR

Mercedes G63 AMG

Pagani Huayra

Porsche 911/Carrera

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Cayenne

We are expecting plenty more cars to be added, especially due to the fact that no Ferraris have been confirmed at this time with the series being based on a Ferrari Challenge back in 2012.

That being said, this list will be updated regularly as more details become available in the coming weeks and months ahead. So stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

What are your thoughts on this list so far? Are you excited to get behind the wheel of these cars? Are there particular models that you would like to see added? Please don't hesitate to get in touch and let us know!

You can find all of the latest Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News