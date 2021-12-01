Football Manager 2022: How to End Your Bad Run of Form (Tips & Tricks)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 can be an unforgiving game and there is every chance you will struggle to win games at some point, so we have some tips and tricks to stop that as soon as possible.

Regardless of who you’re managing, there will always come a time when you simply can’t buy a win.

It happens in every single save, and you need to find a way to break out of the rut if you are to achieve your goals.

It’s not easy to do, with morale likely to fall and mistakes likely to creep into the game of your team.

But it is doable, and you can break the run of bad form, so don’t lose faith!

Let’s take a look at how you can go about turning those defeats into wins, and start climbing back up the table.

How to end a bad run of form on Football Manager 2022

Here is a list of tips and tricks to ending your bad run of form on FM22

Identify the problem

Are you shipping too many goals? If so, are the goals coming from a certain area? Or are you failing to score? Find the issue by going back through previous losses and taking a close look at how the data looks. If your xG is high but you’re not scoring, you may need to find a different way to goal. If you’re conceding two or three goals a game, you may need an extra body in defence. Finding the issue is key.

Change the tactics

We’ve always advocated training three separate tactics and if you’ve done that, you should be able to switch it up pretty easily. Going to a new tactic also means that the opposition will have a new problem to solve; it may be that they’ve simply worked your tactics out!

Boost the morale

Team meetings can help with this hugely. If you sit your team down and tell them that you believe in them, they’re likely to have a boost in their morale. This also works if you’re doing well - praising the team can keep a good run going.

Play friendlies

This is an old Football Manager trick. If you’re playing each weekend, maybe arrange a friendly with a lower-league side on Wednesday. If you rack up the goals and beat them well, that can give morale a nice uptick.

Use the editor

This is cheating. But if you’ve got the in-game editor, why not use it? You can use the editor to give your entire squad superb morale, wipe out any injuries, and actually add injuries to your opposition. Like we say, it’s cheating, but… the option is there!

This is an inexact science but if you follow our guide you could well be helped to turn the ship around and start climbing the league table.

We know all too well that feeling of not being able to buy a win but hopefully these tips can give you a leg up!

As we say, it isn’t easy, but we believe in you.

