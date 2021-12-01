West Brom transfer news: 28-cap maestro could leave Hawthorns in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes that West Brom will consider selling Robert Snodgrass in January.

The 32-cap Scottish international joined the Baggies on an 18-month deal last January, which means his contract runs out at the end of the season.

But Hatfield reckons that leaving next month is a possibility for Snodgrass following his lack of game-time during the first half of the campaign.

What's the latest news with Snodgrass?

It's been a really stop start 12 months since the midfielder swapped West Ham for West Brom.

He was signed by Sam Allardyce to try and help the Baggies remain in the Premier League, although that wasn't possible, with Snodgrass featuring just eight times, five of which were from the start.

His fortunes have hardly changed this season, having started just five games in all competitions and he hasn't been involved in the last three fixtures, which came on the back of playing 90 minutes in four matches on the bounce.

Snodgrass had been starting regularly in October but is no longer part of Valerien Ismael's plans and is set to be moved on.

Former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips recently suggested that there could have possibly been a training ground bust up between Snodgrass and Ismael.

Therefore, Hatfield thinks that West Brom will consider all possible options for Snodgrass if his opportunities don't improve before the window opens.

What did Hatfield say about Snodgrass?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment I just think he's a little bit out of favour. In January, maybe they'll look and judge and maybe a loan move or find a move elsewhere, maybe it's one they'll consider, and he'll consider as a player if he's not getting time on the pitch."

Where could Snodgrass end up?

Snodgrass might have recently turned 34, but he'll surely still fancy himself as good enough to still be playing at Championship level.

He hasn't exactly stamped his authority on the league this season, but he simply hasn't been given enough chances to show Ismael what he's capable of.

His former international colleague, Charlie Adam, who's one year his senior, opted to return to Scotland last season, which could become a possibility for Snodgrass.

But he'll certainly believe that he's capable of cutting the mustard in English football and given his experience and quality, he's unlikely to be short of options.

