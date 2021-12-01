Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Drew McIntyre has said that he'd be open to wrestling Jake Paul and wants a match with Tyson Fury as the SmackDown star eyes mainstream stars for his next opponent.

Drew McIntyre has always interacted with other sporting stars on Twitter and in interviews, interacting with the likes of Tyson Fury, Robert Snodgrass and Chris Sutton over the last 10 months.

McIntyre wants to take it one step further though, telling talkSPORT that he wants to get into the ring with Jake Paul, should the YouTuber turned boxer want to appear in WWE.

“Jake Paul is a foe of everybody I guess. He gets it. So few people are willing to be true bad guys and make the public pay to see them get beat and he is a true bad guy. Whenever I see him show up at these events and the whole crowd starts booing him, I’m like ‘wow, that’s pretty cool.’ He [Jake] is basically the number one heel in the world so if he wants to swing by WWE and get Claymored in the face, that’s just fine with me!”

Drew McIntyre even spoke about the admiration he has for Jake Paul, who he compared to a young version of boxing legend Muhammed Ali:

“It’s like Muhammad Ali back in the day. Everyone just remembers the good parts and how great he was, but if you remember in the beginning of Ali’s career, he was playing the heel and taking inspiration from WWE and playing that character, making people hate him so they would pay money to see him get beat.

Jake Paul is set to face Tommy Fury on December 18, the younger brother of undefeated boxer Tyson Fury.

Drew McIntyre also spoke about his desire to face Tyson Fury, even suggesting the match should happen at a big UK pay-per-view:

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens. Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”

Drew McIntyre is likely being pencilled in for a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown over the next few months.

News Now - Sport News