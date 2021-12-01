Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Seth Rollins was applauded for how he handled being attacked by a WWE fan during Monday Night Raw last week, but Ric Flair has seemingly taken issue with Rollins' actions.

Seth Rollins has been praised from all corners of the wrestling world for not striking the fan and allowing security to do its job, despite being attacked by the man on WWE Raw last week.

However, Ric Flair has suggested that this, along with the fact that Rollins said he was "terrified" in an interview after the fact, was the wrong way to handle the situation.

Flair explained on his WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast that Rollins shouldn't have admitted to being scared by the attack on November 22:

My problem with Seth is that if you’re a top guy in this business and you know anything about the psychology of what the fans think and feel, which they really do, you never, ever, ever get off an airplane in LA and say, ‘I was terrified’ – terrified of what? Terrifying, Seth, is being in an airplane crash. You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan?

Ric Flair then suggested that Seth Rollins should have retaliated and jumped back on the individual, stating that WWE would handle any potential lawsuits that could have come about as a result:

Come on, man. What I would have done if I was Seth, which everybody should learn from this, is that even though the referees had the guy, I would’ve jumped back on him, even if I never got a shot in. I know your answer is going to be, ‘Well there’s lawsuits and all that’ – WWE would have covered the lawsuit, Seth would have never got to them. But, if you are a heel, you never admit defeat. You just don’t do it. Do you think I ever beat anybody? No, but in the minds of most people, I didn’t lose because I kept lying about it even though it was a work. You never admit you got your ass kicked, much less being horrified or terrified.”

Seth Rollins was back on WWE Raw the very next week, defeating Finn Balor in another singles match.

