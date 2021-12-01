Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Good news for Bad Bunny, as the WrestleMania 37 star has been named Spotify's most-streamed artists for the second year running.

Just as he was in 2020, Spotify has announced that Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on the platform for the entirety of 2021 amongst all users, an absolutely fantastic achievement.

The Guardian posted the following on the matter, citing how despite having a fantastic 2020, Bad Bunny managed to grow in popularity in 2021:

For a second year in a row, the most-streamed artist on Spotify is the Puerto Rican vocalist Bad Bunny, whose songs were streamed a total of 9.1bn times, compared with 8.3bn in 2020 – a mark of how the streaming market continues to grow alongside the singer and rapper’s popularity.

Bad Bunny released several singles in 2021, including Yonaguni, which managed to become a Top 10 hit in the US.

Bad Bunny outdrew the likes of Justin Bieber, Adele, Drake and Taylor Swift in 2021, which is certainly no easy feat.

2021 was a pretty big year for Bad Bunny outside of music too, as the 27-year-old also spent the first four months of the year working and training with WWE.

At WrestleMania 37 in April, Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison in what was, in the eyes of many, one of the best celebrity matches in WWE history.

Unlike many celebrity matches, Bad Bunny was in the ring for almost all of the match, even wowing fans with a breath-taking Sunset Flip Powerbomb on the outside of the ring.

We would like to congratulate Bad Bunny on this amazing accomplishment. We all hope to see him back in WWE before too long.

