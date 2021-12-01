Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The fallout from the 2021 Ballon d'Or continues.

Lionel Messi claimed his seventh accolade although it's fair to say the decision hasn't gone down well with the entire football community.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished in sixth place in the rankings, didn't attend the event in Paris on Monday. The Portuguese, who is now two Ballons d'Or behind Messi, recently commented 'facts' underneath an Instagram post claiming he deserved to win the award more than the Argentine.

But Ronaldo isn't the only person to question Messi's win.

Toni Kroos also hit out at the decision to award Messi another Ballon d'Or on his official podcast, saying: "It's absolutely not deserved.

"There is no doubt that Messi, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], has been the player of the last decade, but this year there should've been others ahead of him.

"For me, Karim [Benzema] would have been the number one if you were really looking for the best individual player of the last year because I can see from close quarters what an outstanding footballer he is."

Iker Casillas, meanwhile, tweeted: "Each time it's harder to believe in these football awards. For me, Messi is one of the best players in the whole history of football, but we have to start knowing who stands out most in a season.

"It is not that damn hard. Others make it difficult."

Jorge Messi's Instagram post

But it seems Messi and his family don't particularly care what everyone else is saying. Certainly not Jorge Messi, the father of the Ballon d'Or winner.

That's because, on Wednesday, he posted an image of his son holding his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy with the caption: "Bla bla bla... carry on."

In the end, Messi edged out Robert Lewandowski to land the award but, in his acceptance speech, reserved special praise for the Bayern Munich man.

"I’d like to mention Robert, it’s been a real honour to compete with him," Messi said on stage.

"I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or, you deserved it."

