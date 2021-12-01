Tottenham transfer news: Bold claim emerges over hardly-seen 'erratic' £11m Spurs star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge doesn't want Tottenham to sell centre-back Joe Rodon.

He joined for £11m from Swansea City last October, but his career in north London is yet to really get going.

Rodon's lack of opportunities have led to talk of a potential loan exit, although Bridge has seen enough to suggest that Spurs should keep him.

What's the latest news with Rodon?

Having played in a back-three on several occasions for Wales, you'd have been forgiven for thinking that Antonio Conte's arrival earlier this month could lead to a revival for the 24-year-old.

But that hasn't yet proved the case. Rodon wasn't included in the squad for Conte's first Premier League game. He was an unused substitute against Leeds recently, although only because Cristian Romero was absent through injury.

The Welshman did start the embarrassing defeat to Mura last Thursday but was harshly taken off early in the second-half despite Davinson Sanchez performing far worse in the 2-1 defeat.

But that's clearly not how Conte saw things after naming the Colombian in the starting XI for the postponed game at Burnley on Sunday, whilst Rodon was axed from the squad.

Rodon has started just three of Spurs' 23 competitive games this season and Football.London's Tottenham correspondent, Alasdair Gold, said that the defender would be open to a January move away from Tottenham especially with crucial games coming up for Wales early next year.

But Bridge has urged Tottenham to keep the young defender on their books.

What did Bridge say about Rodon?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't want to sell Rodon, I think there's something there, just whatever manager comes in they've not seen it.

"Whenever I watch him for Wales, I think he's quite good. He can be quite erratic, but he plays in a three for them."

Is Rodon likely to get a chance under Conte?

Rodon's career at Tottenham has been strange to say the least.

He was signed by Jose Mourinho, who hardly used him, whilst Ryan Mason, who was interim charge for the back end of last season, Nuno Espirito Santo and now Conte have all ignored him.

Romero's injury could hand the Wales international a chance, but going off some of the Italian's recent decisions, the likes of Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga and Sanchez are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Starting with tomorrow's game against Brentford, Tottenham play 10 games in three competitions across the next month. If Rodon's situation doesn't improve after that, surely a January loan move will become extremely possible.

