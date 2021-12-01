Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's fair to say Azim brothers Adam and Hassan have already made quite the impression in the boxing ring despite having less than a handful of fights between them.

Both are coming off knockouts, with Hassan making his professional debut on the undercard of Richard Riakporhe's cruiserweight fight with Olanrewaju Durodola on November 20.

Adam was also in action that same night as he made his first competitive appearance since teaming up with new trainer Shane McGuigan.

The talented duo are currently promoted by Ben Shalom, who recently confirmed reports that Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their rivalry in a fight which is several years in the making.

So it's no surprise then that they turned up on Monday to watch the press conference unfold at the Hilton in London.

Khan and Brook will battle it out at the AO Arena in Manchester on February 19.

And while he has immense respect for both former champions, Hassan has thrown his support behind the man from Bolton.

"I think they're both great fighters," Hassan told GIVEMESPORT.

"It's a good time for them to fight after all these years but I'm rooting for Amir Khan.

"He's got that speed, but don't get me wrong Kell Brook's also got that power, so I think it's going to be a tough night for both of them.

"It's a good place as well to have it in Manchester at the Manchester Arena so I cannot wait to watch the fight."

Two years younger than Hassan, Adam was also in agreement with his older sibling.

"Yeah, I'm going with a Khan knockout," he added.

"Khan is going to knock Kell Brook out, and trust me, it's not going to last very long.

"Kell Brook is going to get knocked spark out.

"Obviously Amir Khan is my inspiration as well, I look up to him quite a lot, so it'll be great to see him back in the ring doing what he does best."

