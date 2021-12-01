Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford's home match versus Chelsea on Wednesday evening was temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Players from both sides were asked to leave the pitch by referee David Coote as the worrying situation unfolded in the stands at Vicarage Road.

Medical staff from both teams rushed to provide assistance, with Amazon Prime reporting that the fan in question sadly suffered a heart attack.

The broadcaster have confirmed that the supporter has been stabilised and will be taken to Watford General Hospital.

That really is good news and play at Vicarage Road resumed just after 8pm UK time.

The medical staff were deservedly applauded by the fans in attendance as they walked around the side of the pitch after rushing to help the stricken supporter.

Watford & Chelsea thank the medical staff on Twitter

The incident occured right at the start of the first half. Play had already been halted due to the fact that Watford's Adam Masina was down injured and ready to be substituted, with Coote then making the correct decision to quickly get everyone off the pitch.

We here at GIVEMESPORT hope and pray the supporter affected at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night makes a full recovery as soon as possible.

