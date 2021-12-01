Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles could face £40m bill to keep key man at Selhurst Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace could be priced out of a move for Conor Gallagher next summer if he becomes available, says journalist Tom Barclay.

Gallagher is currently on loan at Palace from Chelsea and is absolutely thriving, so it would be no surprise if the south London club did try to sign the English midfielder permanently.

How is Conor Gallagher's loan spell at Crystal Palace going?

Gallagher will be delighted with his loan spell at Palace so far. Not only has the 21-year-old been playing regularly, but he has also been delivering.

In his first 10 league games for the club, Gallagher has scored four goals, including a brace against West Ham at the start of the season.

That level of form has seen the Chelsea academy product win his first England senior cap after he made his debut against San Marino last month, really epitomising how well he has done at Palace.

Enter Giveaway

All things considered, leaving Chelsea, who already have the likes of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, temporarily, has been a good decision.

What has Tom Barclay said about Conor Gallagher's future?

Gallagher looks at home at Selhurst Park, but Barclay thinks Palace would find it difficult to sign the England international, believing he could cost up to £40m should Chelsea make him available.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, The Sun journalist said: "He is enjoying being there and working under [Patrick] Vieira.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

"But my worry from a Palace point of view is if he doesn't quite make it at Chelsea and Gallagher being the player he is, he wants to play regular football, I think you're still talking about a £30-40m player, perhaps even more if he carries on the way he is. And that's a lot for Palace, so not ruling it out but that would be a lot."

What is Chelsea's current stance on Conor Gallagher?

If reports are to be believed, Gallagher is not for sale at any price, something that will come as a disappointment to Palace supporters given the impact he has made at their club.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea refused to sell their midfielder during the summer and that not-for-sale stance will remain going forward.

1 of 10 When did Southgate make his Palace debut? 1989 1988 1987 1990

Palace or another club may fancy their chances when it comes to securing a loan deal for the 2022/23 season, though.

With Jorginho, Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel will not be able to guarantee Gallagher minutes. And with him having shown he is Premier League quality, a bench role is unlikely to satisfy the youngster, so perhaps another loan move could be on the cards.

News Now - Sport News