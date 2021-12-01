Arsenal transfer news: 'So frustrating' £31.5m Gunners star 'can look like a world beater'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe can look like a "world-beater" at times but frustratingly "disappears" too often, claims journalist Paul Brown.

The 26-year-old's future at the Emirates has recently come into doubt, with reports in France suggesting that he could move to another Premier League club on loan in January.

What is the latest news involving Nicolas Pepe?

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Pepe on loan as the former Lille man continues to struggle under Mikel Arteta.

Pepe has made just five starts in the Premier League this season and has not featured in any of Arsenal's last three top-flight fixtures.

It was a similar theme last term, too, with Pepe starting 19 league games from the bench.

Enter Giveaway

It is quite clear that Arteta is not fully convinced by the Ivory Coast international, instead opting for the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka when picking his starting XI.

What has Paul Brown said about Nicolas Pepe?

While Pepe is certainly having his struggles, Brown believes he can be a world-beater on his day. However, the Daily Star journalist feels that day does not come often enough.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the £31.5m-rated Arsenal star, Brown said: "Pepe, he's so frustrating. Occasionally he can look like a world-beater and then disappears for weeks on end again. I've never been totally convinced really by him at Arsenal."

Football Terrace DEBATE: Can Arsenal stop Cristiano Ronaldo?

Has Nicolas Pepe been worth the money?

Indeed, on occasions, Pepe can look great. He is a good dribbler, averaging 1.9 dribbles this season - the most in Arsenal's squad (via WhoScored). But is that enough?

The Gunners spent a record £72m to bring him in from Lille back in 2019. For that much, supporters of the north London club probably would have been hoping for a bit more.

Simply put, he does not always do enough in that final third. He is yet to register in the league this season and only scored five times in the 31 appearances he made in his debut campaign.

1 of 15 Who were journalists originally expecting to be unveiled when Arsenal held a press conference to announce Sol Campbell’s arrival? Francis Jeffers Richard Wright Gilberto Silva Kolo Toure

To his credit, the season in between was much better as he managed to hit double figures in English football's top flight. From an Arsenal perspective, hopefully he can do more of that in the new year if he does not go out on loan in January.

If not, perhaps a move in the summer could be best for everyone. A £72m player sitting on the bench, no one wins from that situation.

News Now - Sport News