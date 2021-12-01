Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'keeping tabs' on 16-goal rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke believes that Leeds are in the race to sign Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international has been one of the standout players in the Championship this term and O'Rourke thinks that Marcelo Bielsa is keeping a close eye on him.

How has Brereton Diaz been performing this season?

Since his call-up to the Chilean national team in May, Brereton Diaz has been in fine goalscoring form for both club and country.

Prior to this season, the 22-year-old had only scored 18 goals in his entire career in more than 140 appearances.

But Brereton Diaz has come into his own in 2021-2022, scoring 16 goals in 20 second-tier games and has already racked up three braces and a hat-trick against Cardiff.

Only Aleksander Mitrovic has scored more league goals in English football and the Rovers striker has found the net more times than the entire Leeds team, although they haven't been helped by the absence of Patrick Bamford.

According to Eurosport, Bielsa is hoping to sign Brereton Diaz in January and O'Rourke confirmed that the Yorkshire giants are firmly in the race for his signature.

What did O'Rourke say about Brereton Diaz?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Leeds are among a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him. I definitely think they'd be interested in Brereton Diaz, who's had an outstanding last six months.

"He was a brilliant performer at the Copa America for Chile and is a big star now in South America."

Who else is interested in Brereton Diaz?

By the time January comes around, the Blackburn frontman will have entered the final six months of his Ewood Park contract.

With that in mind, there's likely to be plenty of interest, not least because he's likely to be available for a small fee, although clubs might be wary that he's on a free transfer next summer.

Brighton, Southampton, Newcastle, and Burnley are also keen on buying the youngster, whilst Spanish giants Sevilla have been watching his progression since the beginning of 2021.

Brighton aside, the teams chasing his signature are all battling relegation, so it would be some coup for Leeds to sign him next month.

