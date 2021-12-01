Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford vs Chelsea was halted after 14 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Watford player Adam Masina had gone down injured at Vicarage Road and was set to be substituted.

But as he was getting treatment, it became clear that something serious was happening in the stands.

It soon became clear that a fan in the Watford end had suffered a heart attack.

Fortunately, reports suggest the fan in question is now stable and it seems Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso played an important role in helping the supporter.

Images have emerged of the Chelsea left-back alerting medical staff to the stands and allowing him to receive treatment quickly.

Well played, Alonso.

We just pray that the supporter continues to recover and is okay.

The match was suspended for around 25 minutes before it resumed after the supporter had been treated.

Before the emergency in the stands, Watford had started the match really strongly and were the better side.

