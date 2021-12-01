Man United manager news: Fergie 'will definitely put forward' 49 y/o to succeed Rangnick

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sir Alex Ferguson will put forward Mauricio Pochettino's name if Manchester United ask him which manager out there could turn the club's fortunes around, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Ralf Rangnick was recently appointed as United boss but only on an interim basis, meaning the Premier League outfit are still on the lookout for a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Who is in contention for the Manchester United job?

As just mentioned, Rangnick has only taken over on a temporary basis and that is unlikely to change following his agreement to take up a two-year consultancy role with the club after the end of this season.

In terms of who United could turn to after the German's tenure, Pochettino is indeed a name they are thought to be considering.

In fact, according to Sky Sports, the 49-year-old is actually the Red Devils' first choice to replace Solskjaer.

Enter Giveaway

Elsewhere, The Telegraph have reported that Italy boss and former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is a surprise candidate for the position in the Old Trafford dugout.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United?

O'Rourke is expecting Pochettino's name to be put forward by Ferguson if United ask for his opinion.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If they're going to ask for Alex Ferguson's advice, I'm sure he will definitely put forward Pochettino as somebody who could maybe turn the fortunes of Manchester United around."

Football Terrace DEBATE: Can Arsenal stop Cristiano Ronaldo?

Will Manchester United listen to Sir Alex Ferguson?

United will undoubtedly take on board whatever Ferguson has to say given what he has achieved as a manager and his connection to the club, while Pochettino has probably done enough to be considered without the Scotsman's recommendation.

Pochettino, of course, was unable to win anything during his time in England with Tottenham and Southampton. However, the Argentine's success with developing young players and attack-minded football will surely appeal to the United board.

If not him, then the Premier League outfit could turn to Mancini or Ajax's Erik ten Hag. Sky Sports have claimed that the Dutchman is United's plan B after Pochettino.

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

Should it be Pochettino, though, he will be hoping to go that one step further in the Premier League after guiding Tottenham to second place back in the 2016/17 season.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, however, will not make things easy, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all flying right now and at the summit of world football.

News Now - Sport News