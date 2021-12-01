Tottenham latest news: £27m Mourinho signing now 'in huge danger' at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Bergwijn's future at Tottenham is in danger, says Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The 27-year-old started the season strongly, helping Tottenham to a 1-0 win against Manchester City back in August, but has not featured of late.

What has life been like for Steven Bergwijn under Antonio Conte so far?

Things have not been great for Bergwijn following Conte's appointment as Spurs boss, with the Italian having overlooked him so far.

Bergwijn, who was signed by Jose Mourinho for £27m in January 2020, was left on the bench for recent clashes against Vitesse, Everton, Leeds United and was not included in the squad for the embarrassing loss to Mura, though that was said to be down to illness.

It means the Netherlands international is yet to feature under Conte, not even in the Europa Conference League, which will be a worry for the player.

He will be hoping that changes when Tottenham welcome Brentford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow night.

What has Michael Bridge said about Steven Bergwijn?

Indeed, things are looking bleak for Bergwijn, and Bridge believes the former PSV Eindhoven man could be in serious trouble at Tottenham unless he is able to adapt to a new position.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Bergwijn is in huge danger unless they turn to him and say, 'Look, do you want to have a go at right wing-back?'"

Will Antonio Conte find room for Steven Bergwijn in his set-up?

As expected, Conte has used a back three at Tottenham, his preferred system. It has meant that in games like the 2-1 win against Leeds, the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss has only been able to deploy three forwards: Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura.

Given their goal records at the club, Kane and Son are always going to start, even if the former is struggling for form this season having netted just once in the Premier League.

It leaves just one other spot up for grabs, with Moura holding that down so far, so it is difficult to see where Bergwijn fits in unless there is an injury to the Brazilian, Kane or Son.

At this time of the year, there are a lot of games to be played, so Bergwijn may very well get his chance soon. But, at this very moment, doubts about his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are understandable.

