Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Bernardo Silva has been playing like a man possessed this season.

It's fair to say that the Manchester City midfielder has been the second-best player in the Premier League, behind only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Silva has been dictating games for fun in 2021/22 and he's also chipped in with a fair few goals too, including one in the 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

His latest came on Wednesday evening during City's trip to Aston Villa and the strike from the Portuguese was absolutely stunning.

It truly was scintillating football from the champions on the break and Silva's finish on the volley to make it 2-0 was perfection.

We may not see a better goal from back to front in the Premier League this season...

Video: Silva's stunner vs Villa

Don't mind us, we'll just be watching that video on repeat for the next couple of hours or so.

When City click into gear, they're just a joy to watch and the technique from Silva to leave Emi Martinez with no chance whatsoever is worth drooling over.

Pep Guardiola's side had taken the lead against Villa early in the first half through defender Ruben Dias, who fired the ball into the back of the net from distance with his supposedly weaker left foot.

Video: Dias' goal vs Villa

Not bad Ruben, not bad at all.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Premier League managers quiz: Can you name these coaches who were gone in an instant?

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

News Now - Sport News