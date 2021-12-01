Man United transfer news: 27-cap talent told to leave Old Trafford ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke has urged Phil Jones to leave Manchester United and get his career back on track.

It's approaching two years since the centre-back made a competitive appearance for United, and O'Rourke has told the 27-cap international to end his 10-and-a-half year affiliation with the Red Devils.

When did Jones last play for Manchester United?

Such is Jones' constant injury woes; he spent more than 60 percent of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as manager on the sidelines.

Jones made his return to a Premier League squad at Chelsea last Sunday, which is ironically the same ground that he was last involved in a league fixture.

But the 29-year-old hasn't played a first-team game for United since a 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup more than 650 days ago.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Prior to his return to fitness back in September, Jones had missed more than 70 games for the Old Trafford outfit.

Despite United's defensive woes this season and injuries and suspensions to Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, Jones was still overlooked by Solskjaer and more recently, Michael Carrick.

Therefore, with the January window approaching fast, O'Rourke thinks that it's finally time for the ex-Blackburn defender to leave United.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Phil Jones needs to go out there and get some game-time. He's been out of action for almost two years now, so for him to get his career back on track, he needs to go out and get games."

Football Terrace DEBATE: Can Arsenal stop Cristiano Ronaldo?

Has Jones been linked with anyone?

According to the Daily Mail, a January exit is likely and he isn't short of interest.

Championship outfits Derby, which would see Jones reunite with Wayne Rooney, and Blackburn, are both interested in signing him next month, whilst Newcastle and Watford, two sides that are likely to be battling relegation in the second half of this season, are keen on taking him on loan.

1 of 20 Who scored the first goal of Solskjaer's Man Utd reign? Marcus Rashford Ander Herrera Anthony Martial Jesse Lingard

Jones will no doubt be hoping to impress Ralf Rangnick over the coming weeks before the window reopens, but on a realistic level, his future is most likely to lie away from Old Trafford.

News Now - Sport News