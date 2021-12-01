Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool absolutely demolished Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 4-1 winners in a match they completely dominated.

Captain Jordan Henderson gave them the lead after just nine minutes with a fine finish from Andy Robertson's pull-back.

Ten minutes later, Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 with a great one-on-one finish against Jordan Pickford.

Demarai Gray pulled one back for the home side before half time to give them hope.

But that hope was extinguished by Salah in the 64th-minute.

Then, with 10 minutes left, Diogo Jota finished it off in superb fashion.

He picked up the ball from Robertson, produced an incredible touch and smashed the ball past Pickford.

What a goal and what a performance from the away side.

VIDEO: Diogo Jota rounds off Liverpool's victory

The goal rounded off the perfect night for Liverpool as they picked up all three points to keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City.

The two sides above Liverpool in the table earned away wins on Wednesday.

Chelsea edged out Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road goals thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech.

Meanwhile, City beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa by the same scoreline with Portuguese duo Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva grabbing the goals.

The three-horse title race is very much on.

