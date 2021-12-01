Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nice striker Kasper Dolberg produced a miss versus Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening that's so bad it has to be seen to be believed.

The Danish striker was a bit of a menace throughout the game against the Ligue 1 champions-in-waiting and was presented with the easiest of chances to open the scoring just before the hour mark.

A cross from inside the box found Dolberg unmarked a few yards from goal and Gianluigi Donnarumma's failure to intercept the pass meant that the Nice man had an empty net to aim at.

But somehow - and we really, really do not know how - the former Ajax man managed to hit the post, despite the fact he was standing right in the middle of the goal when he made contact with the ball.

The phrase 'easier to score' instantly springs to mind after watching the footage below...

Video: Dolberg's miss vs PSG

Wow. When you're playing Lionel Messi's PSG at the Parc Des Princes, you have to make the most of your opportunities, especially when they're as simple as that.

It's going to take something pretty special to surpass that as the worst miss across Europe's top five leagues in 2021/22, that's for sure.

Fortunately for Dolberg, PSG were unable to capitalise on his horrendous error and snatch all three points in the French capital.

It was yet another lacklustre display from Mauricio Pochettino's side, with Monday's Ballon d'Or winner Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria all failing to get the better of Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

PSG's superstars really haven't clicked this season and their place at the top of the Ligue 1 table is down to moments of individual quality in games rather than consistently impressive performances overall.

If they want to win the Champions League, that simply has to change.

