Mohamed Salah made a mockery of his seventh-place finish in the Ballon d’Or with his performance against Everton on Wednesday.

Right now, the Egyptian is surely one of the best players in world football.

On Wednesday in the Merseyside derby, Salah scored twice during Liverpool's 4-1 victory at Goodison Park.

His first was an emphatic one-on-one finish after Jordan Henderson had slotted him through after 19 minutes.

That goal doubled Liverpool’s lead after Henderson had put his side 1-0 ahead.

Then, in the second half, an equally accomplished finish put Liverpool 3-1 to the good after he punished Seamus Coleman’s mistake.

Diogo Jota made it 4-1 late on but it was a night that Salah dominated once again.

Salah has now scored 19 goals in 19 matches in all competitions and truly has established himself as one of the best players in world football.

However, he was only good enough for a 7th place finish in this week’s Ballon d’Or vote - something his manager, Jurgen Klopp, couldn’t quite believe.

"I was surprised about his position," he said at his press conference on Tuesday.

"Journalists vote for the Ballon d'Or so... if you think he should be higher up, you should convince your colleagues!

"Mo should have been higher up, definitely."

And after another incredible performance for Liverpool, Salah himself was asked what he thought of his Ballon d’Or ranking.

Salah couldn’t help but burst out laughing before shaking his head and saying “I have no comment.”

The reporter suggests that Salah will be higher next year to which he replied: “Hopefully, you never know.”

VIDEO: Salah's response when asked about finishing 7th in Ballon d'Or

Brilliant.

If you think there are six players better than Salah in the world right now then there really is no helping you.

