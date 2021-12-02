Tottenham transfer news: New signing ‘will happen’, essential for Conte game-plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones thinks that Tottenham will sign another centre-back in January.



Under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Spurs added Cristian Romero to their ranks in the summer after he was named Serie A Defender of the Year for last season.



But Spurs have since changed managers with Antonio Conte replacing the Portuguese, and Jones believes Tottenham will re-enter the market for another centre-back, especially as the new Spurs boss prefers to line up his side with three central defenders.

Which centre-backs have Spurs been linked with?

The Daily Star reported last month that Conte is interested in two defenders from his former club Inter Milan, with Milan Skriniar and Stefan De Vrij named as possible targets for the upcoming transfer window.

But the Lilywhites are also claimed to have 'serious interest' in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, whose contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

And perhaps more surprisingly considering, unlike the above names, he's never played at Champions League or title-competing level before, the Athletic recently revealed that Tottenham are long-term admirers of Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski.

Whereas the likes of Rudiger, Skriniar and De Vrij would all instantly improve the quality of Spurs' starting XI, Tottenham would be relying on Tarkowski to up his game upon moving to north London.

Nonetheless, with his Turf Moor contract up in the summer, the potential is there to land the 29-year-old on the cheap.

What has Dean Jones said about purchasing another central defender?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones tipped Spurs to sign a new centre-half, believing that such an addition will be crucial to Conte's system.



Jones told GMS: “I think another centre back will happen, because I think that’s important, especially if they’re going to play a back three.”

Which central defenders does Antonio Conte already have at his disposal?

Tottenham have a number of options at central defence already with Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies having all featured in there at some point under Conte.

