West Brom transfer news: Bold claim emerges on Sam Johnstone's Hawthorns future

Journalist Tom Barclay would be surprised if Southampton target Sam Johnstone left West Brom during the January transfer window.



The Baggies shot stopper was subject to interest from West Ham United during the summer, as Sky Sports reported that the Hammers had a bid for the England international rejected.



Interest came after Johnstone had a terrific campaign last term despite West Brom getting relegated from the Premier League. The Albion goalkeeper won the club's Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards.



As we get closer to the winter window, it would appear that there is interest in his signature again with the Hammers, Tottenham and Southampton all linked.

What is Sam Johnstone's contract situation?

Johnstone’s current deal expires in June 2022 and Sky Sports recently reported that West Bromwich Albion will ramp up contract talks with their goalkeeper to try and convince him to stay at the Hawthorns beyond next summer.



Manager Valerien Ismael said: “From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion but at the moment we’re all focused on the pitch, on the performances.”

What has Tom Barclay said about Sam Johnstone?

Whilst there is reported interest in Johnstone, Barclay can’t see a move happening in January, believing that the 6 foot 4 goalkeeper wields a lot of power right now due to his contract situation.

Barclay told GMS: “As for the goalkeeper, as we talked about, there is interest in Sam Johnstone [from Southampton]. I’d be surprised if that move happened in January because the player's got a lot of power at the moment, with his contract running down. West Brom are obviously still in the mix for promotion.”

What are Sam Johnstone's stats this season?

During this season's Championship campaign, Johnstone has started 19 of West Brom’s 20 matches between the posts, only missing the opening day of the season against AFC Bournemouth.

The shot stopper has only conceded 14 goals so far this term and has nine clean sheets to his name, which sees his clean sheet percentage stand at 47.4%.

Along the way, the England international has been involved in nine victories, six draws and four defeats.

