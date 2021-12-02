Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Teji Savanier is one of the most underrated footballers operating in Europe's top five leagues right now.

The supremely-gifted Frenchman is Montpellier's captain and he has been delivering stellar performances in Ligue 1 for quite some time now.

In 2020/21, the 29-year-old midfielder scored five goals and produced seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, a superb return.

And he's been even better this season.

Prior to Montpellier's match against Metz on Wednesday evening, Savanier had contributed to seven goals (3G, 4A) in 12 Ligue 1 games.

That total now stands at eight and his latest goal involvement was jaw-droppingly good.

Savanier opened the scoring in Montpellier's 3-1 victory away at Metz and the way he did that was through the most outrageous effort from a free-kick.

In the 36th minute of play, the stylish midfielder stood over the ball from a considerable distance out and near the touchline.

Now, most players in that situation would choose to cross the ball, but Savanier opted to take a shot and it was truly spectacular.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Remember the great Juninho who wowed us countless times from free-kicks? Well, it was a dipping, physics-defying rocket worthy of the Brazilian legend.

Check it out here...

Video: Is Savanier's free-kick the best in 2021 so far?

That is absolutely ridiculous.

A few people will question whether Savanier's goal was intentional, which is certainly a fair point to raise.

However, both the manner in which the France international struck the ball and his celebration after rippling the back of the net tell us that he meant it - case closed.

LIVERPOOL SMASH EVERTON! CHELSEA STAY TOP! Everton 1-4 Liverpool | Watford 1-2 Chelsea Highlights

After their win over Metz on Wednesday, Montpellier sit ninth in the Ligue 1 table on on 22 points, although Lyon directly behind them do have a game in hand.

Up next for Savanier and his teammates is a home match against 17th-place Clermont Foot on Sunday, which they'll be expected to win comfortably.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News