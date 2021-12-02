Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over 47-cap star after January exit report

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield does not think Trezeguet will leave Aston Villa in January and reckons he will want to have a crack at working under Steven Gerrard.

The 27-year-old attacker is still out injured after damaging his knee last season but has recently been linked with a move away from Villa Park.

What is the latest news involving Trezeguet?

According to Football Insider, Trezeguet could leave Villa next month, with Gerrard said to be planning a clearout.

The same report claims that the 47-cap Egypt international could be loaned out or sold, while team-mates Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi could also face a similar fate.

Villa recruited heavily in the attacking positions during the summer, bringing in Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings, who have taken up a lot of space in the squad.

It means Trezeguet could find it hard to break into the team when he returns from injury, so his long-term future at the club certainly looks to be in doubt.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Trezeguet's future?

Hatfield, however, is not expecting anything to happen in the winter transfer window, suggesting the player will want to play under Gerrard.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Trezeguet's future, the Express & Star journalist said: "Trezeguet is obviously coming back from a really big injury, so I don't think he'll leave in January. I think he'll want to stick around and see how he fares under Gerrard, so we'll have to wait and see."

Is Trezeguet facing a losing battle?

When Trezeguet returns from injury, he may get a chance as Gerrard continues to learn about his new team.

However, given that the club spent quite a bit on the likes of Buendia and Bailey, the former Rangers boss may come under pressure from his superiors to use them.

It would leave Trezeguet, who previously found himself in and out of the team under Dean Smith, in an unfavourable position.

And the same applies for Traore and El Ghazi, who have both been used sparingly this season. Traore failed to make a Premier League start under Smith, while El Ghazi had a run of five games where he was named on the bench but was not brought on.

Villa obviously need depth, so there may be a reluctance to let all three players go or at least in the same transfer window. But it does look like change could be coming.

