The 2020/21 FA Cup final is fast approaching and a new winner is waiting to be crowned.

This Sunday, Arsenal and Chelsea will lock horns under the lights of Wembley as they compete for the prestigious silverware.

The champions will end Manchester City's two-year reign on the throne after the Citizens won the 2018/19 and 2019/20 titles respectively.

Arsenal and Chelsea both enjoyed 3-0 wins in their respective semi-finals — the Gunners hosted Brighton, while Emma Hayes' Blues knocked holding champions City off their perch at the Academy Stadium.

These two sides are currently battling it out at the top of the Women's Super League table — Arsenal lead the pack with 22 points, while Chelsea are breathing down their neck, just one point behind.

The opening WSL weekend saw the two London outfits play out a five-goal thriller, which ended in favour of the Gunners, who won 3-2 at the Emirates.

Arsenal quickly established themselves as the alpha side and have not moved from the top spot since their emphatic opener. Chelsea have since been trying to play catch up as they chase down a third consecutive WSL title.

This Sunday, they will meet again as the Blues hope for revenge and Arsenal look to add to their impressive amount of FA Cup trophies.

The final will kick off at 14.00 GMT on Sunday, December 5th.

Ahead of the London Derby clash, why not test your knowledge of the competition with our ultimate quiz? GiveMeSport Women has put together 15 questions on the history of the FA Cup — how much do you know about the iconic tournament?

1 of 15 Which team has won the most FA Cup titles? Arsenal Southampton Manchester City Chelsea

